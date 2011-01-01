Adrienne Allen
Adrienne Allen
The perfect blend of scripture-based encouragement and testimony for women who are struggling to conceive.
Barren to Mama tackles all of the emotions, both positive and painful, women face while walking through infertility.
Hardcover
I was born and raised in south Louisiana. My 24 hour gig is a wife, mother and follower of Jesus, and my 9-5 is a Family Nurse Practitioner. Since I was a little girl, I loved writing. I always said if I had a do-over I would’ve been a journalist. My husband and I met in 2019. We were engaged 3 months later and married 1 year after that, in the middle of covid. As a side note, my husband bought an engagement ring before we started dating! He said he knew he was going to marry me, and he was right!
In August 2022 we welcomed our son, who is quite the character. When I’m not buried in household chores, my favorite thing to do is go to sporting events. I love all LSU sports, but my favorites are women’s basketball and football!
I am passionate about supporting women during their journey to conceive and throughout pregnancy. The Lord has placed so many women in front of me who have struggled to get pregnant. I vowed to never waste an opportunity to testify about how God moved miraculously in my body and in our family.
God willing, I will put pen to paper again and write about my pregnancy journey which was quite the adventure. In the meantime, I pray you are blessed by Barren to Mama.
-Adrienne
If you have a prayer request for yourself or another future mama, need a word of encouragement or just want to say hello, don't be shy about reaching out!
Feel free to connect on Instagram, via email or use the message form below.
