Adrienne Allen

I was born and raised in south Louisiana. My 24 hour gig is a wife, mother and follower of Jesus, and my 9-5 is a Family Nurse Practitioner. Since I was a little girl, I loved writing. I always said if I had a do-over I would’ve been a journalist. My husband and I met in 2019. We were engaged 3 months later and married 1 year after that, in the middle of covid. As a side note, my husband bought an engagement ring before we started dating! He said he knew he was going to marry me, and he was right!





In August 2022 we welcomed our son, who is quite the character. When I’m not buried in household chores, my favorite thing to do is go to sporting events. I love all LSU sports, but my favorites are women’s basketball and football!





I am passionate about supporting women during their journey to conceive and throughout pregnancy. The Lord has placed so many women in front of me who have struggled to get pregnant. I vowed to never waste an opportunity to testify about how God moved miraculously in my body and in our family.





God willing, I will put pen to paper again and write about my pregnancy journey which was quite the adventure. In the meantime, I pray you are blessed by Barren to Mama.





-Adrienne